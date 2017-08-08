Boxing: Retiring Juan Manuel Marquez savours his 2012 knockout of Manny Pacquiao one last time – with a cake

Manny Pacquiao was knocked out in the sixth round by Juan Manuel Marquez in their final fight in 2012. Marquez has now retired. Source: YouTube

5 Social Buzz

HOWEVER badly Manny Pacquiao wishes it was different, the reality is that Juan Manuel Marquez’s career will be remembered above all for one punch.

His colossal right-hand in the sixth round of the fourth fight between the Filipino superstar and the Mexican ace in 2012 floored Pacquiao and gave Marquez the biggest win of his career.

The knockout brought an end to the intriguing series between Pacquiao and Marquez, which started in 2004 when the pair drew at featherweight level.

SEE ALSO: Boxing: Jeff Horn’s camp want random drug testing as part of deal for rematch with Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao then beat Marquez twice – at super featherweight in 2008 and welterweight in 2011 – before Marquez brought the series to a halt in 2012.

That was the defining moment of Marquez’s career – and the fact Pacquiao continued to pursue a fifth instalment until this year underlined the impact it had on the Filipino boxer.

🇲🇽Marquez' retirement cake savage AF #PacMarquez 💤 @boxinghypecrew A post shared by Mayweather McGregor Canelo GGG (@boxinghype) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Marquez not only refused a fifth fight, saying he would not be tempted even by US$100 million, he also rubbed it in at the weekend by celebrating his retirement with a cake depicting his famous knockout of Pacquiao.

The 43-year-old, who never lost a fight by a stoppage, marked his retirement by tucking into a cake showing an edible version of himself standing over a knocked-out Pacquiao.

Marquez had not fought since defeating Mike Alvarado in May 2014, while Pacquiao – who controversially lost to Jeff Horn in July – is eyeing a rematch with the Australia in November.