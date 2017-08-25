Boxing: Manny Pacquiao tips Floyd Mayweather to beat Conor McGregor – but expects a ‘boring’ fight

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during a news conference in Las Vegas. Source: Reuters/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

AFTER months of deafening hype, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor will finally step into a boxing ring together this weekend – and Manny Pacquiao is not expecting a classic fight.

The Filipino boxing icon and senator, who lost on points against Mayweather in 2015, has backed the American to beat the Irish mixed martial artist, who is taking part in his first professional boxing match.

“There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd,” said Pacquiao, who expects the two fighters to do plenty of ‘running’ in the super welterweight fight.

“How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight. In fact, it could be very boring.”

Mayweather has beaten champions including Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto Juan Manuel Marquez and Oscar De La Hoya in an unblemished 49-fight pro career.

McGregor, meanwhile, is the current UFC lightweight champion and was an all-Ireland boxing champion at youth level.

But Pacquiao does not feel McGregor’s credentials will be enough against Mayweather – and is far more interested in the middleweight fight between Canelo and Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas next month.

“The real fight and the best fight is Golovkin v Canelo,” said Pacquiao. “The best v the best. That’s the fight I will be watching.”

Pacquiao’s management are in the final stages of confirming his rematch against Australian Jeff Horn, which is due to take place in Brisbane in November.

The Filipino star suffered a shock defeat against Horn last month – with many pundits feeling he was unfairly denied victory on points.