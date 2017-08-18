Boxing: Manny Pacquiao promoter confident rematch with Jeff Horn will be confirmed in next few days

Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn are likely to get back in the ring for the WBO welterweight title in Australia in November. Source: Shutterstock.com

THE November rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn is likely to be confirmed in the next few days, the Filipino’s promoter has confirmed.

Bob Arum said he is “optimistic” details of the rematch between his fighter and newly-crowned WBO welterweight champion Horn are close to being finalised.

Arum said the parties in Australia are keen on a November date at the same Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane where Horn edged Pacquiao in a controversial decision last month.

Top Rank promoter Arum, speaking to Reuters, said: “Manny’s on board, Horn’s on board.

“The parties in Australia are meeting the Queensland government authorities on Saturday and hopefully the meeting goes well.”

A temporary cover would be constructed at the outdoor arena to cover the ring and the first 10 rows of spectators, a precaution in case of rain, Arum said.

Horn’s shock victory allowed Pacquiao to trigger a rematch clause, and the 38-year-old wasted little time in pursuing a second fight.

Many observers felt at the time that Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, had clearly won and were outraged by the unanimous decision against him.

However, a World Boxing Organization review of the scoring endorsed Horn as the rightful champion.

And Arum said: “I wasn’t outraged. I thought it was very close.”

The 85-year-old promoter added that the WBO would submit a list of three potential referees and 10 judges for the rematch, with both camps agreeing on which officials will be used.