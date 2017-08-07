Boxing: Jeff Horn’s camp want random drug testing as part of deal for rematch with Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is set for a rematch with Australian Jeff Horn later this year. Source: Max Pixel

MANNY Pacquiao is eager for a rematch with Australian Jeff Horn later this year – but Horn’s camp have made it clear they want random drug testing included as part of any deal for a second fight.

Horn took Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title off him in Brisbane in July, beating the 38-year-old Filipino superstar on a controversial points decision.

A rematch between the boxers is looking as if it will take place in Australia in November.

But before any deal is agreed, Horn’s camp want certain stipulations over drug testing.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Horn’s trainer, Glenn Rushton, was not entirely happy with the doping protocols for the first bout – which consisted only of a post-bout urine sample.

While neither Pacquiao nor Horn has ever returned a positive test, Rushton said he wanted to leave nothing to chance.

And while the trainer is convinced his man – who is nine years Pacquiao’s junior at 29 – will win any rematch more convincingly, he wants to ensure “a level playing field”.

“It is something I’d bring up because what I don’t want is for them to go: ‘The only way I can win this fight is if we are trying to get an unfair advantage’,” Rushton told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I would certainly be very mindful of that. We want the big fights, but we want a level playing field.

“I’m very happy with any drug testing. I signed Jeff up for the WBC-VADA clean boxing programme, which means you can be tested at any time.

“As an Olympian, we’re used to this sort of drug testing. We’ve had to do this many times. He’s clean as a whistle.”

Sydney and Melbourne are both understood to be in contention to host what is expected to be Pacquiao’s last appearance in the ring after a stunning career.

Drug testing has been an issue for Pacquiao in the past, most notably before his fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in 2015.