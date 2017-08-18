The world reacts to Barcelona terror attack

Police patrol the area after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. Source: Reuters/Stringer

LEADERS across Asia, and the world, have come out in force to condemn the deadly terror attack in Barcelona, Spain that left at least 13 people dead and dozens injured.

A van plowed through pedestrians in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas, a popular tourist destination, on Thursday, in what police suspect was one of multiple planned attacks.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly rampage along the city’s most famous avenue, which was packed with tourists taking an afternoon stroll. The death toll could rise, with more than 100 injured, authorities said.

A manhunt ensued after the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

In a related incident, police said they had killed five attackers on Thursday night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a “terrorist attack” using explosive belts. Six civilians and a police officer were injured in the operation.

Here is how the world has reacted to Europe’s latest in a string of deadly terror attacks on the continent:

Philippines

“The Philippines condemns in the strongest terms this disturbing act of terror perpetrated by extremists against innocent men, women and children in Barcelona,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement, as reported by Philippine Inquirer.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Catalonia and all of Spain and the rest of the world as we fight this common scourge,” he added.

Malacañang expressed condolences to the families of the victims in the deadly van carnage.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the innocent victims who perished and those who got injured in Barcelona,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

Four members of a Filipino-Irish family was hurt in the attack

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak expressed his deepest condolences to the families of victims of the van attack.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Najib called the act despicable.

Deepest condolences to the loved ones of innocent victims who lost their lives and were affected by the despicable attack in Barcelona. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) August 17, 2017

No Malaysians have been reported injured or killed in the attack.

Taiwan

Taking to Twitter on Friday, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen said she was “saddened” by the news and offered Taiwan’s support to Spain and its people.

I am saddened to hear of the terror attack in #Barcelona. #Taiwan stands together with #Spain in this difficult time — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 18, 2017

Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have both condemned the attack.

“We stand in absolute resolute solidarity with the people of Spain in the fight against Islamist terrorism,” Turnbull said in a morning press conference with security and counter-terror officials, as reported by Huffington Post Australia.

“This is a global battle against terrorism.”

Resolute with Spain in the fight to defeat terrorism we condemn the terrorist attack in Barcelona. Our love & prayers are with the victims. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 17, 2017



Turnbull moved to reassure Australians that federal and state officials had been working to protect citizens from such attacks in their home country, saying he had been working with the “Commonwealth counterterrorism coordinator, Greg Moriarty, to work on protecting crowded places in Australia.”

“Every time there is an incident, whether it is abroad or at home, we learn from it and we continue to refine and advance and improve our ability to keep Australians safe. Our agencies are the best in the world. There are no guarantees, of course, but our agencies are the best in the world,” he said.

Shorten described the news as “devastating”, tweeting that Australia “hold the people of Spain in our heart today”.

Devastating news from Barcelona. All Australians condemn terrorism, all of us hold the people of Spain in our heart today. — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) August 17, 2017

Three Australians have been injured, one seriously.

Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed his “deepfelt condolences” with the families of the victims as well as the injured, at a press conference with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday.

“Under no reason can terrorism be condoned. We absolutely condemn this. And at this very difficult time, I’d like to express our solidarity to Spain,” he added.

Others outside of Asia-Pacific to express their condolences include former US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017

PM: My thoughts are with the victims of today’s terrible attack in Barcelona…(1/2) — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) August 17, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose nation has suffered some of Europe’s deadliest militant attacks in recent years, also took to Twitter.

“All my thoughts and the solidarity of France are with the victims of this tragic attack in #Barcelona,” Macron tweeted. “We remain united and determined.”

Toutes mes pensées et la solidarité de la France pour les victimes de la tragique attaque à #Barcelone. Nous restons unis et déterminés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 17, 2017

US President Donald Trump’s tweet following the attack has drawn criticism for peddling a debunked urban legend about a former Army general’s harsh counterterrorism tactics more than a century ago.

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced three days of official mourning for what he called a “jihadist attack.”

It was the deadliest attack in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

Additional reporting by Reuters