New Australian reports suggest location where MH370 disappeared

THE Australian government has released two new reports that suggest the possible location of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 – 1,257 days after the plane went missing.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) announced on Wednesday two reports from Geoscience Australia and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), which provide analysis relating to satellite imagery taken two weeks after the disappearance of MH370, suggesting the possible location of the missing Boeing 777.

While authorities from Malaysia, Australia and China agreed to call off the search for the plane in January 2017, Australian government agencies have continued to undertake residual analysis activity.

“Geoscience Australia identified a number of objects in the satellite imagery which have been classified as probably man-made,” said ATSB Chief Commissioner Greg Hood.

“The image resolution is not high enough to be certain whether the objects originated from MH370 or are other objects that might be found floating in oceans around the world.”

The study from CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, however, found the projected location on March 8 of the objects identified in most of the satellite images was consistent with the area identified by experts during the MH370 First Principles Review from November 2016.

Meanwhile, families of those missing have continued to pressure the Malaysian government to continue looking for debris.

Just days ago, the US-based seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity offered to continue looking for MH370 at no cost to the Malaysian taxpayer unless the wreckage was found.

“Ocean Infinity have offered to take on the economic risk of a renewed search,” said a company spokesperson in an email to the AP news agency.

“The Malaysians have a no-find no-fee offer from US exploration company Ocean Infinity which will use a collection of underwater drones to sweep the search area now thought most likely to contain the wreckage of MH370,” wrote the Airline Ratings editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.

“Malaysia must now act swiftly to end the torment of the relatives and to find the cause of this unprecedented disaster that took the lives of 239 passengers and crew.”

ATSB’s Hood, however, said: “Clearly, we must be cautious. These objects have not been definitely identified as MH370 debris.”

Nevertheless, “information contained within the Geoscience Australia and CSIRO reports may be useful in informing any further search effort that may be mounted in the future,” he said.

The Australian government said given Malaysia was the state of registry for the missing aircraft, Putrajaya retained overall authority and responsibility for any future search.