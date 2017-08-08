Asean envoys adopt framework on South China Sea code, seek North Korean denuclearisation

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan link arms with ASEAN foreign ministers and their representatives during the Gala Dinner of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Manila, Philippines, August 6, 2017. Source: Reuters/Mark Cristino

THE ASSOCIATION of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) foreign ministers have adopted a framework for a code of conduct (COC) on the South China Sea as they expressed concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula caused by North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Asean ministers are currently meeting in Manila for the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Themed “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World,” the summit, which will end on August 8, is also participated by non-ASEAN states, including the United States.

In a 46-page joint communiqué released Sunday, the 10-member bloc, noting the “improving cooperation between ASEAN and China”, said it was encouraged by the conclusion and adoption of the COC framework on the South China Sea.

It is hoped this will facilitate work for the conclusion of an effective COC on a mutually agreed timeline.

“In view of this positive momentum, we reaffirmed our readiness to begin the substantive negotiation on the COC and tasked our senior officials to start the negotiation on the COC with China,” the joint communiqué said.

“We recognised the benefits that would be gained from having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and prosperity,” it added.

Beijing claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is believed to hold a wealth of untapped oil and gas deposits. An estimated US$5.3 trillion of trade passes annually in the disputed maritime region, parts of which are also claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan.

Asean diplomats called for “non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities by claimants and all other states to avoid complicating the situation and escalate tensions in the South China Sea.

The Asean envoys said the South China Sea issue was extensively discussed, with some ministers expressing concern on land reclamations by Beijing in the disputed maritime region.

“(Such actions) have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region,” they said.

They reaffirmed the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation, and pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On another front confronting Asia, the Asean ministers reiterated their grave concerns over the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

They cited the most recent testing by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM) on July 4 and 28 and previous ballistic missile launches and two nuclear tests in 2016.

“These developments seriously threaten peace, security and stability in the region and the world,” the Asean envoys said in a separate statement.

They urged Pyongyang to immediately comply fully with its obligations under all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

“We reiterate our support for the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner,” they said.

The Asean foreign ministers called for the exercise of self-restraint, underscoring the importance of creating conditions conducive for dialogue to de-escalate tensions in the region.

“We support initiatives to improve inter-Korean relations towards establishing permanent peace in the Korean Peninsula. ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in contributing to peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula,” the envoys said.

The Asean diplomats also cited the adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons last July 7 by the United Nations in asking North Korea to abandon its nuclear programme.

North Korea is a participant to the ASEAN Regional Forum and has yet to comment on the ASEAN diplomats’ concern over its nuclear programme.