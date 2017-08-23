Philippines ex-soldier beheaded by Abu Sayyaf

A Philippine Air Force attack helicopter flies past a Philippine flag, after a bombing run at the Maute group positions in Marawi City, Philippines May 28, 2017. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro

A 62-YEAR-OLD retired Filipino soldier has been beheaded by pro-Islamic State militant group Abu Sayyaf in Basilan, an island province of the Muslim-majority Mindanao.

A local radio station reported that Julio Pasawa – a former officer in the Philippine Army and Islamic convert abducted from his village in Maluso town on Monday – was found burnt and beheaded on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, nine people including a 13-year-old were killed and a number of houses were burnt down after Abu Sayyaf bandits attacked the village in Maluso.

It was the second time the village has been attacked by the group since 2010.

More than 20 people, including 14 foreigners, are being held by Abu Sayyaf on two islands in the southern Philippines, some of them for as long as three years.

Philippine troops raided an Islamist militants’ camp on a remote island and rescued a Vietnamese sailor held captive for nine months, a navy spokeswoman said on Monday.

Do Trung Huige, 33, was left behind when troops attacked an Abu Sayyaf camp on Mataja island on Saturday, Jesca May Viduya, spokeswoman for the Western Mindanao naval forces, said.

Two Vietnamese sailors are still being held, two were beheaded and another was rescued. On nearby Jolo island, two Vietnamese sailors were among 19 captives still being held in a separate abduction.

The Abu Sayyaf group is notorious for bombings, beheadings, extortion and kidnap-for-ransom in the south of the mainly Roman Catholic country.

One of its leaders, Isnilon Hapilon, has been blamed for planning the occupation of a mainly Muslim city in the south.

More than 700 people have been killed and 400,000 displaced in the three-month battle to retake Marawi City which has yet to end.

Additional reporting from Reuters.