8 in 10 South Korean men admit to violence against women

Domestic violence in South Korea is often fuelled by a culture of heavy alcohol consumption. Source: Shutterstock

A VAST majority of Korean men admit to using violence and abusive control against their partners, new research has shown.

A study released by the Korean Institute of Criminology found a shocking 79.2 percent of South Korean males admitted to violent acts against their girlfriend or wife. Some 1,593 out of the 2,000 men surveyed admitted to using violence against their partners, reported the Korea Herald.

Out of those who admitted to violence, 71 percent also said they had restricted the movement of their partners, including preventing them from contacting or meeting with friends or family.

Moreover, 37.9 percent of the respondents said abuse against their partners involved sexual harassment.

Domestic violence is considered a private matter in South Korea and is often fuelled by a culture of heavy alcohol consumption. Despite its high prevalence, arrests for domestic violence cases remain relatively low. Nevertheless, convictions are on the rise.

In April, police in the country’s capital said they would double the number of officers that handle domestic violence cases and implement stronger measures to protect victims of abuse.

Seoul’s police department said incidents of family violence had increased by more than a quarter to 54,771 between March 2016 and February 2017, as reported by state news outlet Yonhap.

Child abuse during that time also surged by more than 150 percent to 2,869 cases.

“The high number of such actions show the abusers themselves were not aware of or did not recognise their actions as dating abuse,” said the study’s researcher Hong Young-oh, as quoted by the Korea Herald.

“But victims who had their activities restricted by their boyfriends saw it as serious enough to say they wanted to break up.”