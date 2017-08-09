This 32-year-old Indonesian actress just became a director of an airline

Raline's appointment makes her one of the world's youngest board members of a multi-billion dollar aviation company. Source: Vimeo

38 Social Buzz

INDONESIAN film star Raline Shah has been appointed PT AirAsia Indonesia’s independent director, as announced by the regional budget carrier’s chief executive officer on Monday.

The appointment of the famous actress, who is of Malay-Indonesian heritage, makes her one of the world’s youngest board members of a multibillion-dollar aviation company.

CEO Tony Fernandes, who is also AirAsia founder, announced it in an Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of Raline.

“Our new director in AirAsia Indonesia @ralineshah. Smart, creative, humble. A real coup readying our company for IPO (initial public offering),” he said in the posting.

On Tuesday, Fernandes again took to the photo-sharing platform to confirm her position as the independent director.

“Diversity has always been our mantra,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Is it time for Air Asia to reinvent itself?

Asian Correspondent tried to contact Fernandes for a comment, but he had yet to respond at press time.

According to the New Straits Times, Raline, a political science graduate from the National University of Singapore, has acted in several Indonesian movies including Surga yang Tak Dirindukan, 99 Cahaya di Langit Eropa and 5cm.

The actress first caught public attention in 2008 after taking part in the Putri Indonesia pageant where she was a crowd favourite, gaining the majority of votes.

According to the company’s website, AirAsia Indonesia, an affiliate of the AirAsia Group, was established in 2014 as Indonesia’s first long-haul, low-cost carrier.

SEE ALSO: Malaysia: Was it wrong of AirAsia’s pilot to tell passengers to pray?

AirAsia operates a fleet of Airbus A330-300s, with a seat configuration of 12 Business Class seats and 365 Economy seats.

On Monday, research firm Maybank Investment Bank said AirAsia Bhd, the umbrella company of the AirAsia group, was tipped to record a core net profit of about RM221 million (US$52 million) for the second quarter of the year, bringing its net profit for the first half of the year to RM487 million (close to US$114 million).

Currently, the airline flies to over 120 destinations across the globe.