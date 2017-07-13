UQ Vet School earns top marks in global ranking system

The University of Queensland has been ranked the best in Australia for Veterinary Sciences by a major international rankings system.

Acting Head of the UQ School of Veterinary Science Associate Professor Jenny Seddon welcomed the latest school accolade in the Shanghai Ranking Global Ranking of Academic Subjects for 2017.

“The School has a sustained record of excellence in research and teaching across the veterinary disciplines since our first student intake 81 years ago,” she said.

“In addition to providing world-class veterinary education, our diverse group of academic and clinical staff contribute to animal science, health and welfare through innovative, practical research, advanced veterinary services and successful industry partnerships.”

Associate Professor Seddon said as well as being the top-ranked Australian university in veterinary sciences, The University of Queensland was also ranked globally in the world’s top 25 for veterinary sciences – at ranking 24 – in the prestigious subject rankings.

She said prospective students could be confident in the quality of their programs, with the five year Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree being globally accredited by three major accrediting bodies in Australia/NZ (AVBC), UK (RCVS) and North America (AVMA).

UQ is also a leader both nationally and internationally in the emerging profession of Veterinary Technology, offering a three year Bachelor of Veterinary Technology degree which combines theory, practical instruction and hands-on experience.

With over $140 million invested in purpose built teaching and research facilities at UQ’s Gatton campus, students and research staff access an integrated site for animal production, health and welfare teaching and research activities set on 1000 hectares of rural land.

