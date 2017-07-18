UQ achieves ranking success in Biotechnology research

The University of Queensland’s biotechnology program is responding to the worldwide need for new medicines and vaccines, and the challenge to feed a growing population while minimising the ecological footprint of human activity.

In recognition of the breadth and quality of this discipline within the university, UQ has achieved the ranking of best in Australia and in the world’s top 10 universities for Biotechnology in a major international rankings system.

Head of the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences Professor Paul Young welcomed the latest accolade in the Shanghai Ranking Global Ranking of Academic Subjects for 2017.

Professor Young said as well as being the top-ranked Australian university in biotechnology, UQ was also ranked globally at number 7 in the prestigious subject rankings.

UQ Biotechnology Program Director Professor Ross Barnard said UQ Biotechnology was a collaborative, transdisciplinary program drawing on expertise from several university faculties, institutes, government agencies and local industry.

“The Biotechnology undergraduate program allows students to examine microorganisms, plants and animals in the context of the discovery, understanding, improvement and development of viable products or processes,” Professor Barnard said.

“A number of the majors in the Bachelor of Biotechnology degree program are accredited by the Royal Australian Chemical Institute for their substantial chemistry content and include Chemical Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, and Drug Design & Development.”

Professor Barnard said the Master of Biotechnology program had been recognised by the U. S. Council of Graduate Schools as an affiliated Professional Science Masters program. This recognition is conferred upon degree programs which allow students to pursue advanced training in science, while simultaneously developing workplace skills highly valued by employers.

The Doctor of Biotechnology program (DBiotech) is designed to train scientists in the application of principles of management, to develop an understanding of management issues for research enterprises and technology ventures and the integration of specialist training in the area of biotechnology and research.

To learn more about UQ’s performance in the Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects for 2017, read the UQ News article.

Future students can learn more about UQ’s innovative programs at the Future Students site: https://future-students.uq.edu.au.

Follow UQ on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, Flickr and LinkedIn