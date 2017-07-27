It’s two events down, one to go for Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling as he pursues World gold

Singapore's Joseph Schooling is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly. Source: FINA

TWO events down, one to go. Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling’s final shot at a World Championships medal in Budapest will at least come down to his best event.

The 22-year-old headed to Hungary with high hopes of winning two gold medals – one in the 50m butterfly and one in the 100m version.

After breaking the Singapore and Asian records in both the heats and semi-finals, Schooling finished fifth in the 50m fly final as Malaysia-educated Brit Ben Proud took a surprise gold.

Schooling subsequently withdrew from the 200m fly to conserve energy for other events – but then could only manage a time of 48.86 seconds in the 100m freestyle heats.

That placed him 17th overall and 0.06 seconds behind the final qualifier for the semi-finals.

After another day’s rest, Schooling will begin his quest for the 100m fly gold medal – and Michael Phelps’ world record – on Friday. The final takes place on Saturday.

“This (the 100m fly) is the race I’ve been focusing on, so I’m pretty confident and pretty comfortable,” said Schooling after the 100m freestyle heats.

“I’m happy this race is coming up, it’s what I’ve been anticipating the most and I think it’ll be my best one. I’m pretty confident of that.”

Schooling won the 100m in Rio last year in a Olympic record time of 50.39 seconds.

He has been backed to break Michael Phelps’ world record of 49.82 on Saturday – and were he to manage that it would no doubt make up for disappointment of his first two events.

“It is what is; I’ll just focus on the 100m fly right now,” said Schooling. “I thought there were some positives from [the 100m freestyle], some negatives.

“But I’m not too worried, it’s a good wake-up call and I’ll be ready for the next swim.”

Schooling’s compatriot Quah Zheng Wen set a new national record in the 200m backstroke heats – but it was not enough to reach the semi-finals.

Quah recorded a time of 1 minute 59.49 seconds as he finished 24th overall.

It was the 20-year-old’s third event in Budapest, after the 100m backstroke and 200m fly heats (finishing 18th overall), and the third time he has failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

His next event is the 100m fly, in which he could come up against title favourite Schooling.