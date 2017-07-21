Thailand withdraws from race to host Asian Cup in 2023

Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok will not be hosting games at the Asian Cup in 2023 after Thailand withdrew its bid to host the tournament. Source: Chrstian Bellgardt

THAILAND have followed Indonesia in withdrawing their bid to host the Asian Cup in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed.

After Indonesia withdrew from the process earlier this month, Thailand has now followed suit, leaving only China and South Korea contesting the right to stage the 18th edition of the quadrennial tournament.

In a brief statement, the AFC said: “Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have today notified the Asian Football Confederation of its decision to withdraw from the on-going bidding process for the AFC Asian Cup to be staged in 2023.

“China PR and Korea Republic will now contest the right to stage Asia’s showcase national team event in 2023.”

The AFC did not provide any reason for Thailand’s withdrawal. The final hosting decision is expected to be made in 2018.

Thailand last hosted the tournament in 2007 as one of four co-hosts along with Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, having previously been sole hosts in 1972.

Interesting to see Thailand withdraw from AFC Asian Cup 2023 bidding, but I guess not too surprising. Who's better out of China or S. Korea? — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) July 21, 2017

The United Arab Emirates will host the next edition of the Asian Cup, between January 5 and February 1, 2019. The 2019 tournament will be the first time the number of participating teams is expanded from 16 to 24.

Twelve nations – hosts UAE, Qatar, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Uzbekistan, Iran, Syria, Iraq and China – have already qualified. – Reuters.