Thailand: Disgraced ‘jet-setting’ ex-monk charged with rape, cheating

A former Buddhist monk, Wirapol Sukphol, wanted on child sex charges, is escorted by Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officers as he arrives at the DSI headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand July 19, 2017. Pic: Reuters

41 Social Buzz

A COURT in Thailand on Thursday indicted disgraced former Buddhist monk on charges of raping an underage girl, fraud and money laundering following his extradition from the United States.

According to AFP (via the South China Morning Post), Wiraphon Sukphon, 37, arrived at Bangkok’s airport from the US late on Wednesday. The monk had set up a Buddhist teaching centre in California since he fled Thailand in 2013.

Thai authorities slapped a total of five charges on him – one of them for statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl. He faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted of the rape charge.

“The Criminal Court has accepted to hear the case against Wiraphon,” Department of Special Investigation (DSI) police unit spokesman Worranan Srilum was quoted as saying.

“The defendant did not apply for bail.”

The department also filed charges of child abduction, public fraud, money laundering and computer crime against Wiraphon.

SEE ALSO: Thailand riveted by jet-setting monk scandal

For years prior to his extradition, Wiraphon, who is known as Thailand’s jet-setting fugitive monk, riveted the country with daily headlines of lavish excess, promiscuity and alleged crimes ranging from statutory rape to manslaughter, according to an Associated Press report in 2013.

Despite the vows he took to lead a life of celibacy and simplicity, Wiraphon reportedly had a taste for luxury.

His lavish lifestyle first came to light with a viral YouTube video. It showed the orange-robed monk in aviator sunglasses taking a private jet ride with a Louis Vuitton carry-on.

The video sparked criticism of his unmonkly behaviour and a stream of humorous headlines like, “Now boarding, Air Nirvana”.

Since then, a long list of darker secrets has emerged – including his accumulated assets of an estimated THB1 billion (US$32 million).

Authorities had previously pointed out during a shopping spree from 2009 to 2011, Wirephon bought 22 Mercedes worth THB95 million (US$3.1 million).

The fleet of luxury cars was among 70 vehicles he has bought in those two years. Some he gave as gifts to senior monks, others he sold off as part of a suspected black market car business to launder his money.

Even more incriminating were accusations of multiple sexual relationships with women – a cardinal sin for monks who are not allowed to touch women. Among them was a then 15-year-old girl with whom he allegedly had a son. The mother filed a statutory rape case against him.

The monk was also known as Luang Pu Nen Kham, a name he adopted to portray himself as a reincarnation of a famous monk who performed miracles.

Authorities in Thailand had recently seized US$770,000 of his assets, including a Porsche and a Mercedes Benz car, as well as 41 bank accounts.

United States authorities began the extradition process after receiving a request from its Thai counterparts in May.

SEE ALSO: Thailand: Armed forces besiege largest Buddhist temple to nab powerful monk

His case is part of a series of scandals that have rocked Thailand’s Buddhist clergy in recent years. Other examples include monks caught for dealing drugs and some who were defrocked for sexual relations with followers as well as other behaviours seen as immoral.

Concerned Thai Buddhism is in decline, some have called for bold reforms of the country’s religious institutions and their governing bodies.

The military government, which took power after a 2014 coup, this year introduced a bill that appears to significantly reduce the influence of Thailand’s supreme Buddhist council.

Additional reporting by Reuters