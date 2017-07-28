Squash: Nicol David suffers first defeat to fellow Asian player for 15 years as Joey Chan reaches World Games final

Joey Chan, of Hong Kong, en route to her shock win over Malaysia's Nicol David at the World Games. Source: World Games

MALAYSIAN squash superstar Nicol David’s bid to win a fourth straight World Games gold was ended as she suffered a first defeat to a fellow Asian for 15 years.

The 33-year-old eight-times world champion was beaten 3-2 by Hong Kong’s Joey Chan, who produced the performance of her career to beat her idol.

David, who is ranked sixth in the world, lost 11-7 10-12 11-5 4-11 5-11 against world number 19 Chan in the semi-final in Wroclaw, Poland.

Women’s squash at the World Games – a quadrennial multi-sport event for sports not contested at the Olympics – has been dominated by David since 2005.

But the Penangite, who had not lost to another Asian player since the 2002 Asian Games final in Busan, surrendered her eight-match winning run against Chan.

“I can’t believe it,” said Hong Kong No 2 Chan. “Nicol has always been my idol – she’s a role model for all squash players.

“I’ve been getting close to her recently, but to finally beat her for the first time is amazing. I am very happy.

“At 10-5 match ball, I was a little bit tense. I was seeing the finishing post, but I was quite relaxed during the match, under no pressure. For this event, I feel I am fighting for my Hong Kong team.”

Chan will face top seed and world No 3 Camille Serme of France on Friday night for the gold medal.