South Korea retains slim hope of William Jones Cup glory after beating Japan

Kim Jong-kyu, who did not miss a shot in South Korea's win over Japan, drives to the basket for two of his 21 points. Source: Chinese Taipei Basketball Association

SOUTH Korea have kept alive their hopes of winning the William Jones Cup in Taiwan – but Canada and Lithuania remain the title favourites.

After seven of nine matches in the relentless tournament at the Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall, Canada and Lithuania lead the standings with six wins each.

One win further back is South Korea, who beat Japan 101-81 on day seven.

Kim Jong-kyu hit 21 points as he finished with a perfect shooting record of 11-for-11, including nine-for-nine field goals.

It was a stunning display of shooting from the 26-year-old, who nailed all eight shots from two-point range, one three-pointer and two free throws.

The Philippines’ faint hopes of glory were extinguished by Lithuania, with the Europeans beating Gilas Pilipinas 91-80, despite 14 points and five assists from Kiefer Ravena.

Canada, having suffered a shock defeat against Chinese Taipei Blue on day four, is best placed to win the William Jones Cup after a dominant 121-72 win over India.

Canada led 63-38 at the half and continued to impress in the second half, as Diego Kapelan finished with 21 points.

The key match-ups on Saturday, the penultimate day of competition, include Japan v Canada, Chinese Taipei White v Lithuania and Iraq v South Korea.