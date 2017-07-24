South Korea prepares for arrival of 30 Burmese refugees next week

22 Social Buzz

SOUTH KOREA is expecting to take in a total of 30 Burmese (Myanmar) refugees next week as part of a resettlement programme led by the United Nations, according to a local report.

Korea Herald quoted the Justice Ministry as saying the first batch of refugees, comprising 23 Burmese nationals of four families currently placed in a Thailand refugee camp, will touch down at Incheon Airport on Tuesday.

The remaining refugees, a family of seven, will land in the country in August.

The arrival of the first batch is part of the South Korean government’s three-year pilot project, offering 86 Burmese refugees permanent resettlement in the country. In 2015, South Korea took in 22 Burmese refugees, and another 34 last year.

The ministry said the government was assessing the outcome of the pilot project to decide whether to extend the resettlement programme in future.

In lauding the the government’s efforts to accept refugees for resettlement, Park Mi-hyung, head of the International Organization for Migration‘s Seoul Office, said she hoped the Justice Ministry turns the pilot project into a regular program to admit refugees for resettlement.

“It would be more desirable if the resettlement program takes in a greater number of refugees from more countries, not only from Myanmar (Burma),” she said, as quoted by Korea Herald.

The ministry earlier said the 30 refugees due to arrive have been screened for their documents and medical conditions for about five months, and will be granted F-2 visas allowing them to live and work in the country.

To enable them to adapt to local work culture, the refugees would be given Korean language and job education for about six months upon arriving in the country.

The resettlement program was initiated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and makes South Korea the second Asian country to join the scheme. Japan has been accepting refugees from a third country in 2010, Korea Herald reported.

The UNHCR is also joined by 37 countries, including the US, Australia and Canada, providing resettled refugees with legal and physical protection in the host countries.

However, the UN on Monday said Australia has broken its pledge to resettle ‘vulnerable refugees’ with close links to country.

“We agreed to do so on the clear understanding that vulnerable refugees with close family ties in Australia would ultimately be allowed to settle there,” UNHCR commissioner Filippo Grandi told the AFP (via the South China Morning Post)

“UNHCR has recently been informed by Australia that it refuses to accept even these refugees.”

Last year, the number of refugees departing to member countries was at 125,835, which was a 54 percent increase compared to the previous year.

In October, the Burmese government launched a crackdown in the restive Rakhine state after militants attacked a security outpost in an incident that killed nine police officers.

Since then, the UN and human rights watchdogs have seen a spike in the number of allegations of killings, rape, and torture by Burmese security forces against the Rohingya.

Some 75,000 Rohingya have fled northwestern Rakhine state to Bangladesh following the crackdown, which had left at least 100 people dead.

Ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and the Rohingya Muslims have lived separately in Rakhine State since clashes in 2012. The government has refused to recognise the Rohingya as citizens, insisting they are illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Western governments, human rights groups, and the UN have for many years recognised the stateless Rohingya people as among the “the most oppressed people in the world”.

Violence in Rakhine State has become the biggest challenge facing And San Suu Kyi’s government and has sparked international criticism that the Nobel Peace Prize winner has done too little to help the Muslim minority.