Robbers fail miserably in Malaysia gold shop heist

Despite their great efforts, the heisters could not break through the panels. Source: Facebook

A GROUP robbers trying to flee with valuable jewellery came home empty-handed in Malaysia last week with their failed heist gaining them nothing more than millions of views on social media.

In a 42-second video clip, the hammer-wielding robbers were seen darting into a gold smith shop in Kuala Selangor, near the capital, before pounding away at a row of display panels containing the expensive ornaments.

But despite their great efforts, the robbers could not break through the transparent glass, which were said to be made of reinforced materials and installed by the shop owner, who posted the close-circuit camera television footage that went viral on Facebook.

The footage showed two of the robbers — clad in motorcycle-helmets with heavily-tinted visors — smashing the display counter as the shop’s employees ran for cover. Another two accomplices stood guard with one of them seen holding a gun.

But after the relentless onslaught on the “indestructible” glass, the robbers were forced to flee after an alarm went off, leaving the scene with nothing.

Local Malay tabloid newspaper Kosmo! quoted the Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt. Ruslan Abdullah as saying that three women were behind shop counter when the incident happened.

“As soon as they entered the premises, the four suspects attempted to break the glass panels using sledge hammers and axes but to no avail,” he told the paper.

“At the same time, a worker of the gold smith store had raised the alarm system causing the suspects to flee.”

Another report in The Star said police were now searching for at least six men in connection to the robbery attempt.

While they did not escape with a loot, the robbers caused damages amounting to some RM80,000 (US$18,687).

“We haven’t checked our stock thoroughly but from what I saw, the robbers didn’t get away with anything,” a staff member was quoted as saying.

According to The Star, the staff member did not confirm whether the glass panel was made of poly-carbonate but was told by contractors who installed that it was “bullet-proof”.

The staff member said the owner of the shop would close the premises for two weeks to carry out repair works, adding the owner planned to install stronger glass panels.

At the time of this writing the footage had been viewed over 5.2 millions times on Facebook.