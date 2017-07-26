Record-breaking Siobhan Haughey is first Hong Kong swimmer to reach World Championships final

Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey has qualified for the final of the 200m freestyle at the World Championships in Budapest. Source: FINA.

SIOBHAN Haughey broke her own national record twice in a day as she became the first Hong Kong swimmer to reach a World Championships final.

The 19-year-old, who had set a new Hong Kong record for the 200m freestyle in Rio last summer, smashed it twice in the space of a few hours in Budapest.

The teenager initially qualified for the semi-finals in a time of 1 minute 56.62 seconds, knocking almost 0.3 seconds off the 1:56.91 she recorded in Rio.

The University of Michigan swimmer was the fifth fastest in the heats, and then shaved a further 0.41 seconds off her national record in the semi-final.

SEE ALSO: Singapore’s Joseph Schooling misses out on medal as Malaysia-educated Ben Proud wins gold

Her time of 1:56.21 saw her qualify for the final as the sixth fastest swimmer, although she will have her work cut out in Wednesday’s final.

The fastest qualifier was American superstar Katie Ledecky, who on Tuesday became the first women to win 12 World Championship gold medals.

Hungry for some fast swims in Hungary 🇭🇺 Competition starts tomorrow! 🇭🇰#finabudapest2017 A post shared by SIOBHÁN HAUGHEY (何詩蓓) (@siobhanhaughey01) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Haughey will also be up against Australian Emma McKeon, who was second fastest in qualifying, and Veronika Popova, who broke the Russian record as she qualified in third. World record holder Federica Pellegrini has also reached the final.

Haughey’s performance in Hungary saw her improve on her showing at the last World Championships, in Kazan, Russia, where she reached the semi-final of the 200m individual medley but missed out on the final.