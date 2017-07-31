‘Volley of fire’: Filipino mayor, wife among 15 killed in drug raid – police

Parojinog Sr. (centre) and at least another 14 people were killed following a shootout with police. Source: Twitter

A CITY mayor with alleged links to the narcotics trade in southern Philippines was among 15 people fatally shot on Sunday in what has been described as one of the bloodiest assaults in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Police said Ozamiz mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. was killed following a shootout between officers and at least another 14 people during a pre-dawn raid at his residence.

According to the Associated Press, Ozamiz police chief Jovie Espenido said officers were searching his home for suspected presence of illicit firearms and drugs when gunmen opened fire on the officers, leading to the shootout that also killed the mayor’s wife.

“He’s a high-value target on illegal drugs,” Espinido said during a press conference.

Espinido, who led the raid on the mayor’s residence and three other houses, said police carried out the raid to protect the people who want “peace in this country”.

“How can we enforce the law if … we’re scared of the drug lords? That cannot be, they should be afraid of people who do good for all,” he said.

Parojinog Sr. was the third mayor to be killed in the government’s bloody narcotics crackdown.

Northern Mindanao police chief Timoteo Pacleb said several high-powered firearms and an unspecified amount of methamphetamines were recovered, Reuters reported.

“Police were met with a volley of fire … prompting them to retaliate,” Pacleb said.

The president’s spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement:

“The Parojinogs, if you would recall, are included in President Duterte’s list of personalities involved in the illegal drug trade.”

In November, the mayor of Albuera town in central Leyte, whom Duterte asked to surrender over his alleged involvement in the drug trade, was killed during a shootout inside his detention cell.

Duterte has promised an unrelenting war on drugs, defying critics who were “trivialising” his campaign with human rights concerns and unjustly blaming the authorities for the bloodshed.

Another mayor suspected of involvement in illegal drugs in southern Mindanao and nine of his men were killed in a shootout at a police checkpoint in Cotabato in October.

Critics say Duterte has turned a blind eye to thousands of deaths during police operations that bear all the hallmarks of executions.

Police say they have killed suspects only in self-defence and deny involvement in a spree of killings of drug users by mysterious vigilantes.

Duterte, in several of his news conferences and public events, has waved a thick book he said contained names of officials suspected of drug links. The book contains about 3,000 names.

