Philippines, US security alliance still holds

Sailors assigned to littoral combat ship USS Coronado drive an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat to Philippine Navy ship Ramon Alcaraz for personnel transfer during the coordinated patrol exercise in Sulu Sea. Pic: US embassy, Manila

22 Social Buzz

DESPITE President Rodrigo Duterte’s bid for an independent foreign policy, the Philippines’ security partnership with long-time ally US remains firm, with the two countries freshly concluding a coordinated patrol exercise in the Sulu Sea in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

This developed as the US is helping quell the carnage in Marawi City by providing Filipino troops fighting the IS-linked Maute Group with information using advanced intelligence gathering equipment.

The conduct of the sea patrol between the US and Philippine navies concluded over the weekend as the conflict in Marawi, which displaced at least 200,000 civilians, rages on and entered Day 42 today, Monday.

The coordinated sea patrol was conducted upon the invitation of the Philippine government.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Army says country more secure under Duterte despite Marawi fighting

During the operation, crews from the Littoral Combat Ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) and the Del Pilar Class Frigate BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PF 16) worked closely together to detect and deter threats to maritime security.

“These patrols enhance regional peace and stability,” Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, commander of Task Force 73, said in a statement from the US embassy in Manila.

“Our at-sea operations with the Philippine Navy demonstrate our commitment to the alliance and deter piracy and illegal activities,” he added.

The US embassy said the patrol strengthened maritime security cooperation between the US and Philippine navies and enhanced both navies’ ability to respond to piracy and transnational criminal activity at sea.

“It further demonstrates US commitment to the security of the Philippines and enduring U.S. interest in promoting stability and prosperity in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region,” it noted.

Several military exercises between the US and the Philippines have been conducted despite Duterte’s announcement in China last October that he is “separating” from America.

“In this venue, your honors, in this venue, I announce my separation from the United States,” Duterte said at a forum in the Great Hall of the People. “Both in military, not maybe social, but economics also. America has lost.”

Duterte’s pursuit of an independent foreign policy saw the Philippines pivoting to China and even Russia and Japan, countries that he had visited to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Days later, however, Duterte clarified his statement announcing the separation with U.S., a long-time ally of the Philippines.

“You know, you have to take my words in the context of what I’ve been saying all along. It is not a severance of ties,” the President said. “In the severance of ties you cut the diplomatic relations. I cannot do that. It is in the best interest of my country that we maintain that relationship (with America).”

In its statement, the US embassy said the US and the Philippines continue to work together on a number of initiatives and conduct regular military exchanges through routine participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises.

Among the security exchanges both countries continue to hold are the Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder), the Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama, Southeast Asian Cooperation and Training, the Rim of the Pacific exercise, the Asian Defense Ministers’ Meeting and other bilateral subject matter expert exchanges.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Navy conducts joint patrol with US against piracy, Islamic State

Prof. Rommel Banlaoi, director of the Philippine-based Center for Intelligence and National Security Studies, noted that Duterte, while criticizing the US, has not yet called for the abrogation of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which is the cornerstone of Philippine-American security alliance.

The Philippines is one of only two US treaty allies in Southeast Asia, the other one being Thailand.

“Duterte clarified that when he declared a separation from the U.S. militarily and economically, what he meant was less reliance on the US in order to pursue a more independent foreign policy,” Banlaoi said.

Banlaoi asserted that Duterte is pursuing a foreign policy of “deliberate ambiguity” towards China and the United States.

“Better known as the policy of strategic ambiguity, it makes Duterte highly unpredictable before the two major powers that are currently competing for global influence. By being unpredictable, Duterte puts the two major powers, and even the whole international community, in a “guessing-game” situation that increases the leverage of the Philippines to deal with China, the United States and other countries, for that matter,” he said.

Duterte’s pivot to China, according to Banlaoi, is not for “geopolitical considerations.”

“(It is) a pragmatic move to promote trade, investments, tourism, and development assistance [from which revenue can be used for] for purposes of infrastructure improvements, telecommunication upgrades, and agricultural modernizations,” Banlaoi said.