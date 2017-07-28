Philippines: Only empty communist schools to be bombed – Duterte

(File) An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 10, 2017. Source: Reuters

FIREBRAND Filipino president President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday clarified his threat to drop bombs on schools allegedly teaching subversive ideologies, saying that it would only be done if they were empty.

After triggering concerns by rights groups of potentially committing a war crime, Duterte said the bombings would take place at night time and on schools that were operating illegally by teaching students to become subversives, according to the Associated Press.

“I didn’t say that I’ll bomb those if there are people, so I asked them to go away from there, meaning I’ll destroy those because you are using a school without a license,” Duterte was quoted as saying.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: ‘War crime’ for Duterte to threaten schools – watchdog

“I didn’t say I’ll kill the children. Far from it actually. I’ll free the children from perdition because they’ll learn to be like you,” he continued.

“I have every reason to stop it because you are producing another generation of haters. Don’t fool me. You teach nothing there but socialism and killings.”

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch said Duterte would be committing war crimes by calling for an attack on schools allegedly teaching indigenous Lumad children “subversion” and “communism”.

The president’s latest tirade against the “subversive” schools came following his decision to call off peace talks with the Communist New People’s Army (NPA).

For nearly five decades the Philippines military has battled a communist insurgency, resulting in the deaths of 40,000 people. The government says the communist rebels have used tribal areas in the Mindanao countryside as their base of operations.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Duterte vows to crush drugs, terrorism in second SONA

“I will bomb those schools,” Duterte said during a press conference on Monday. “I will use the Armed Forces, the Philippine Air Force … because you’re operating illegally and you’re teaching the children to rebel against government.”

Duterte made the threat minutes after his State of the Nation Address (SONA), which also saw him vow to continue his deadly war on drugs that has claimed the lives of more than 5,200 suspects, according to figures provided by the Philippines National Police (PNP). Activists claim the death toll is far higher.

Conde said due to the insurgency, indigenous-run schools have long been targets of the military and paramilitary forces, which accuse them of being NPA “training grounds”. Government security forces in Mindanao, he said, have largely escaped accountability for such abuses.