Philippines: Duterte threatens to jail martial law critics

Duterte checks the scope of a 7.62mm sniper rifle during the turnover ceremony of China's urgent military assistance given "gratis" to the Philippines, at Clark Air Base, near Angeles City, Philippines, on June 28, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

PRIOR to a Supreme Court’s decision on the legality of martial law this week, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would jail critics of emergency measures in the country’s restive Mindanao.

Back in May, Duterte declared 60 days of martial law in the Mindanao while the government battles Islamic militants Maute group, raising fears of a return to the country’s authoritarian past under Ferdinand Marcos. He had previously suggested he would ignore the Supreme Court’s decision.

“It’s not dependent on the whim of the Supreme Court. Should I believe them? When I see the situation is still chaotic and you ask me to lift it? I will arrest you and put you behind bars,” Duterte said during a speech over the weekend, as quoted by the Inquirer.

“We can talk about anything else and make compromises, maybe, but not when the interest of my country is at stake.”

Now in its seventh week, fighting in Muslim-majority Marawi City has displaced more than 200,000 people. The government says 303 terrorists have been killed to date, along with 82 government troops and 44 civilians.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFG) claims it is close to defeating the rebel fighters.

Known for his provocative, off-the-cuff style, Duterte’s comments frequently cause controversy including in November 2016 when he threatened to kill human rights defenders.

Senator Leila M. De Lima, the most high-profile of Duterte’s staunch critics, was detained on drugs and corruption charges in February, which the European Parliament declared “almost entirely fabricated.”

Last year, she led a Senate probe into summary executions during the drug war and was subsequently ousted from her position as the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chairman.

Formerly the national human rights commissioner, De Lima led an investigation into extrajudicial killings of drug suspects in Davao when Duterte was then mayor.

De Lima said on Friday Duterte’s first year in power had been full of lies and “fake news”.