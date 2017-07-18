Philippines’ Duterte seeks to keep martial law till year’s end

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a speech during an awarding ceremony for outstanding Filipinos and organizations overseas, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines Dec 19, 2016. Pic: Reuters

PHIPIPPINES President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday asked Congress to extend martial law on the southern island of Mindanao until the end of the year, to grant him time to crush a rebel movement inspired by the Islamic State group.

The region of 22 million people, which has a history of separatist and Marxist rebellion, was placed under military rule on May 23 after rebels from the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups took over parts of Marawi City, plunging the Philippines into its biggest security crisis in years.

Insurgents have put up fierce resistance, with scores of mostly young fighters still holed up in central Marawi through 57 days of ground offensives, air strikes and artillery bombardments, prolonging a battle the authorities say has killed 413 militants, 98 security forces and 45 civilians.

“The primary objective of the possible extension is to allow our forces to continue with their operations unhampered by deadlines and to focus more on the liberation of Marawi and its rehabilitation and rebuilding,” said presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, reading a letter signed by Duterte.

A hardcore of gunmen were on Tuesday clinging on to positions in a deserted commercial heart, which has been reduced to rubble by a bombing campaign that has angered residents with no homes or businesses to return to.

Duterte has appointed a taskforce to rebuild Marawi, with a PHP20 billion (US$394.81 million) budget.

The brazen assault by organised, heavily armed militants who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State has fanned fears that extremists may have radicalised and recruited more fighters than was previously thought.

The Marawi siege is the fourth battle between the Maute clan and the military over the past nine months and the country’s defence minister, Delfin Lorenzana, has admitted the combat and planning capability of the enemy has been underestimated.

Duterte has long warned that Mindanao faced contamination by Islamic State, and experts say Muslim parts of the predominantly Catholic southernPhilippines are fertile ground for expansion due to their history of marginalisation and neglect.

While few dispute that Duterte has a serious problem on his hands, his critics have derided his declaration of martial law across all of Mindanao, an area the size of South Korea.

Martial law allows for deeper surveillance and arrests without warrant, giving security forces a freer rein to go after suspected extremist financiers and facilitators.

According to several senate and congress leaders who dined with the president on Monday evening, Duterte had told them he wanted martial law for another 60 days.

In the case of continuing martial law beyond the initial 60-day limit, the constitution does not restrict how long it can be extended, although Congress can challenge it.

Senator Antonio Trillanes, Duterte’s top critic, said such a long extension was a “whimsical misuse of power”.

“I have already forewarned the public of Duterte’s authoritarian tendencies and this is another proof of it,” he said in a statement.

Martial law is a sensitive issue in the Philippines, bringing back memories of the 1970s rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was accused of exaggerating security threats to justify harsh measures that allowed his regime to suppress dissent brutally.

The extension would be the first time since the Marcos era that martial law was renewed.

Outrage about martial law has largely been restricted to Duterte’s main critics, with the majority of Filipinos behind his security measures, according to opinion polls.

Zia Alonto Adiong of the Marawi crisis committee said those most affected would have no issues with martial law.

“What they want is to bring normalcy back to their lives,” he told CNNPhilippines. – Reuters