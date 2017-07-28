Philippines: Duterte says US hotel now ‘in the hands of the Chinese’

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte inspects an automatic rifle while Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (L), Wang Xianyun (2-L) military and defence attache of the People's Republic of China and H.E. Zhao Jianhua (R), ambassador of People's Republic of China to the Philippines look on, during the turnover ceremony of China's urgent military assistance, given "gratis" to the Philippines at Clark Air Base, Philippines June 28, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

PRESIDENT of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday mocked the United States at the opening of a new Manila hotel on the former American Army and Navy Club, saying he was happy it is now “in the hands of the Chinese.”

Duterte made the comments was attending the opening of the new Rizal Park Hotel on the site of the historic Army and Navy Club, founded in 1898 – the year Spain ceded the Philippines as a colony to the United States.

“What is very consoling is that all of the American properties are already in the hands of the Chinese … very good,” the president said, as quoted by the Inquirer. “The American-owned Army and Navy Club, it’s now so beautiful, much maybe prettier than the original one.”

The club was long the centre of colonial life and the site of many important events in Philippine-American relations. The building is located close to the US Embassy.

“The vision and effort it took in conserving this heritage site are truly admirable,” said Duterte of the property, which is owned and managed by a Philippine-Chinese businessman.

Under Duterte’s leadership, the Philippines has distanced itself from its traditional ally the United States and is increasingly courting and being courted by its northern neighbour China. Last week the president said he would never make a visit to the “lousy” US.

Earlier this week, the Communist Party’s largest newspaper the People’s Daily lauded Duterte’s “independent” foreign policy and cosying up with China.

During a visit to Manila, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday he supports the idea of a Philippine-China joint energy venture in the South China Sea.