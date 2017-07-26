Philippines: An acknowledgment from Andray Blatche, but still no explanation

Andray Blatche has posted about his absence from the FIBA Asia Cup but is yet to offer an explanation. Source: FIBA.

ANDRAY Blatche has taken to Instagram to issue an apology-of-sorts for not making himself available for the Philippines team for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup.

But the US-based big man has still offered no explanation for why he is missing the August 8-20 event in Lebanon.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes confirmed on Tuesday that 30-year-old Blatche would play no part in the tournament, when he tweeted a picture of his final 12-man roster for Lebanon.

The “will he, won’t he?” saga surrounding Blatche’s involvement in the tournament ramped up earlier this week when multiple reports suggested the former Brooklyn Net had security concerns over travelling to Lebanon.

No formal statement was issued over Blatche’s absence.

The 6ft 11in forward/centre became a naturalised Filipino in 2014 and helped Gilas finish second to hosts China at the FIBA Asia Championship in Changsha the following year.

During that tournament, he led the team in points and rebounds, as he did at this year’s Southeast Asian Basketball Championship in Quezon City. Victory in that tournament confirmed Philippines’ qualification for Lebanon.

Blatche, who now plays for Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association, is understood to have been in the US with his family since May.

After news broke that he would not be travelling with the team to Lebanon, he posted on Instagram: “I will always be very thankful for the opportunity the love and the support I have received from my Filipino family but it’s a lot of reason why I can’t join and I don’t expect for many ppl to understand but I do wish my brothers the best of luck.”

His availability for the home-and-away qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which begin in November, remains unclear.

Gilas travel to Japan on November 24, before a home match against Chinese Taipei three days later, with qualifying continuing throughout 2018 and early 2019.

Philippines line-up for FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon (August 8-20): Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Gabe Norwood, Calvin Abueva, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Raymond Almazan, Christian Standhardinger (naturalised player), Jio Jalalon, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Carl Bryan Cruz.