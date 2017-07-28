Neymar speculation grows as he storms out of training and cancels China event

Barcelona star Neymar’s future with the club remains uncertain after he cancelled a planned personal appearance in China next week. Source: Reuters/Mike Segar

SPECULATION over the future of Barcelona striker Neymar shows no sign of dying down after he stormed out of a training session and cancelled a scheduled appearance in China.

The Brazil star has been linked with a world-record move to Paris St Germain.

Footage of Barcelona training in Miami for Saturday’s game against rivals Real Madrid in the International Champions Trophy showed Neymar having to be separated from team-mate Nelson Semedo.

Neymar then removed his bib and stormed away from the session.

Suggestions that he might have weighty matters on his mind increased when Chinese travel agent Ctrip posted on its official Weibo account that it has had to cancel an event with Neymar because he is “busy with transfer business”.

Ctrip said the event was scheduled for Shanghai on Monday and that anyone who had bought tickets would be refunded.

Nelson Semedo fighting with Neymar in training. Neymar then walks out of the training..

pic.twitter.com/4UDF90nqwe — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) July 28, 2017

PSG have reportedly held discussions with Barcelona about a transfer for the 25-year-old that would smash the world record US$117 million (£89 million) Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Neymar’s buyout clause was set at more than US£234 million (200 million Euros) but that does not appear to have deterred Qatari-backed PSG, who lost their French league title to Monaco last season. – Reuters.