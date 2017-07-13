Nepal: Teen’s death in ‘menstruation hut’ again calls attention to ancient practice

9 Social Buzz

AN 18-year old Nepali girl died last Friday after she was bitten by a snake while banished into a cowshed during her period, once again calling attention to the ancient practice.

The girl who was bitten twice by a venomous snake was taken to a shaman for treatment but he was unable to cure her.

According to The New York Times, the girl was also taken to a health clinic, however, it did not have the antivenom medicine necessary. She died on the way to the hospital, which was a few hours away.

The girl was observing “chhaupadi”, an ancient Hindu practice that calls for menstruating women or those who have just given birth to be isolated from their families during this “impure” period.

They are forbidden to partake in daily family routines and are to be isolated in cowsheds or huts in the forest. Women who do not comply with this practice are often blamed for bringing bad luck to their villages – from poor crop harvests to the death of livestock and general illnesses.

Nepal’s Supreme Court declared the custom illegal in 2005, but it is still practised, especially in remote western districts in Nepal.