McDonald’s Hong Kong falls victim to Twitter suicide hoax

OVER THE WEEKEND, an unverified Twitter account claiming to represent McDonald’s restaurants in Hong Kong went viral after a series of disturbing tweets from what seemed to be a spurned husband.

The account @Mc_DonaldsHK – which has now been suspended – had operated for about a year and to date had only posted seemingly official advertising materials for McDonald’s in Hong Kong.

That is until early last week, when amongst tweets about a Minions promotion the account tweeted: “this b**ch freakin out about cheesecake while kids out here McDying. relax”

The account continued to tweet “please kill me i wish to die” amongst innocuous tweets like “The Signature Collection is available now at all McDonald’s stores across Hong Kong!”

The McDonald’s HK account also tweeted “i want to quit she left me” and “i miss her so f**cking much. f**k this job. where is my wife and where is my son..”

Strangely enough, the McDonald’s official account tweeted at McDonald’s Hong Kong on Saturday: “We like our weekends with waffles and Taro Ice Cream. How are you cooking off this weekend? @Mc_DonaldsHK”

The account responded “I would like my weekends if she just called me back for once. All I do is wait”

The McDonald’s headquarters can’t have been fooled for long though.

When the account’s tweets began to gain thousands of retweets on Saturday night, it appears McDonald’s reported the account and it has been suspended.

Another apparent parody account @NotMcDonaldsHK has also been suspended.

That hasn’t stopped the broken-hearted McDonald’s Hong Kong tweeter’s estranged “wife” from getting into the fray.

those two McDonald's Hong Kong accounts got suspended CTFU pic.twitter.com/S1jCDDMYvk — McDonald's HK's Wife (@McDonaldsHKwife) July 31, 2017

see this is why we're NEVER going back to him. he needs to learn how to respect women. pic.twitter.com/t7oDtHozsY — McDonald's HK's Wife (@McDonaldsHKwife) July 30, 2017

Some netizens, however, responded to the account suspension with disappointment.

NO NO NO MCDONALDS HONG KONG GOT SUSPENDED HOW WILL HE EVER GET HIS WIFE AND CHILD BACK — noah (@NoahNorrod) July 30, 2017

On Monday, yet another fake account under the handle @McDonaldsHongK appeared, tweeting the same content as the banned accounts.

Where is my son they took my son — McDonald's Hong Kong (@McDonaldsHongK) July 31, 2017

This is not the first time in recent months a McDonald’s Twitter account has been compromised.

Back in March, the company’s official US Twitter @McDonaldsCorp tweeted at US President Donald Trump: “You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.” The company later claimed it had been hacked.

McDonald’s has not yet responded to Asian Correspondent’s request for comment.