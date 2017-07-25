Malaysian-born woman wins Masterchef Australia, netizens claim result ‘rigged’

MELBOURNE resident of Malaysian descent Diana Chan edged out her opponent on Monday to win the hit reality TV series Masterchef Australia, but many took to social media to claim the result was “rigged.”

The 29-year-old accountant beat runner-up Ben Ungermann by just one point to be awarded the coveted trophy, prize money of AUD250,000 (US$198,650) and a monthly column in leading Australian food magazine Delicious.

Chan emerged victorious after a six-hour challenge – cooking abalone with Chinese broccoli, crispy spatchcock skin, shiitake mushrooms and bamboo shoots; Malaysian oatmeal prawns with vegetables and creamy sauce; and a rendition of Kirsten Tibballs’ Trio of Fruits dessert.

Many viewers, however, claimed on social media, the finale was set up by the programme’s producers to make for better viewing given how close the scores were – Chan had 90 points while Ungermann 89.

Some claimed Ungermann – awarded AUD40,000 (US$31,760) for second place – was “robbed” of the title, despite cutting his finger and requiring medical attention throughout the episode.

“Masterchef Australia final was a croc … Diana cooked well, but Ben was robbed on the last challenge,” wrote one Twitter user.

“What a joke? Voting is rigged. How can fatboy award nine points to Diane when the expert voted eight,” wrote another netizen.

After winning the competition, Chan intends to open a restaurant in Melbourne which serves healthy fusion food. “I definitely want to have Malaysian influences,” Chan said. “But balanced, wholesome and delicious – that’s my criteria.”

“The last 24 hours have been absolutely crazy,” Chan told the Studio 10 programme. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the amazing support and love I’ve received. It’s been crazy, but I’m so happy.”

“Another opportunity I’m working on is to boost tourism in Malaysia, my home country. And maybe a food and travel show. Watch this space.”

Ungermann, whose cooking draws on his Dutch heritage, reportedly intends to start an ice cream business.

