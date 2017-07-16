Malaysia: Opposition says it’s ready to hunt govt’s ‘pirate ship’, expose wrong-doings

PKR Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil says the opposition is ready to expose the government's wrong-doings if it takes federal power. Source: Fahmi Fadzil

MALAYSIA’S once-fractured opposition insists that it is not dead in the water and has vowed expose the allegedly hidden wrong-doings of the current administration if it takes federal power.

The opposition said it is ready to set sail to hunt for the ruling coalition’s treasure-filled “pirate ship” amid scandals surrounding the government, as the country gears up for its looming general elections due in 2018.

In response to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s comparison of the opposition to a proverbial sinking ship, Fahmi Fadzil, the communications director of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), said the current administration is in panic mode as the Pakatan Harapan (Hope’s Pact) opposition alliance is now “more than ready” to begin its hunt for the ruling government’s “piracy vessel”.

“And when the pirate ship of the (ruling) UMNO-BN (United Malays National Organisation-National Front) is defeated, we will surely be able to trace the ‘treasure map’ of the pirate ship’s skipper to return to the people the riches that were robbed and stolen by its cohorts,” Fahmi said in a statement to the Asian Correspondent.

Last week, Pakatan Harapan – formerly known as Pakatan Rakyat (People’s Pact) – made key appointments of including former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamed’s designation as chair while imprisoned Anwar Ibrahim was named the opposition bloc’s de facto leader. Anwar’s wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, was appointed as the pact’s president.

On Saturday, the Deputy Prime Minister said the move in naming three individuals as their top leaders was akin to embarking on a voyage by a ship that is doomed to sink for having three captains with different route maps.

“Logically, a ship which has three captains will be in trouble because one captain would want to sail to the right, while the other to the left, the ship is doomed to sink.

“We are not questioning their decision, that’s their problem, but we want the people to analyse this. If they have different route maps, which way they are actually going?

“Look at the BN’s track records. We are capable of championing the people because we practiced the power-sharing concept,” Zahid said, as quoted by MalaysiaKini (via Bernama).

Dr Mahathir, who defected to the opposition after a fallout with the ruling United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party led by scandal-ridden Prime Minister Najib Razak, had earlier vowed to topple the ruling coalition over the multi-billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

In doing so, Dr Mahathir set aside his long-time rivalry with Anwar in order to oust the Najib administration.

Mahathir, who turned 92 recently, was also tipped to head the government again if the opposition alliance wins, but Pakatan Harapan is yet to confirm whether Mahathir or Anwar would be prime minister.