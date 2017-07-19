Liverpool turn on the style for fans in win against Crystal Palace in Hong Kong

Dominic Solanke scores Liverpool’s first goal in the 2-0 Premier League Asia Trophy win against Crystal Palace in Hong Kong. Source: Reuters/Bobby Yip

LIVERPOOL sent the majority of the fans in a 39,273 crowd at Hong Kong Stadium home happy after producing an impressive performance in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will now face Leicester City in the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday after second-half goals from summer signing Dominic Solanke and fellow forward Divock Origi.

The Reds have had a hectic schedule since arriving in Hong Kong earlier this week – but they looked fresh on the field as Klopp utilised 21 different players against Premier League rivals Palace.

Tickets for the Premier League Asia Trophy sold out in little more than 24 hours earlier this month, with Liverpool the main attraction.

Even though at least one fan in the Hong Kong crowd was spotted wearing a shirt of arch-rivals Manchester United, the majority of the crowd had come to see Liverpool.

They were rewarded with a performance as bright as the ‘bold citrus’ third kit the club had launched in the rooftop Ozone Bar of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Monday.

Klopp gave significant minutes to established stars such as Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and summer signing Mohamed Salah and emerging talents including Ben Woodward, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Kent as the team continued their unbeaten pre-season.

Solanke, a summer signing from Chelsea and the player of the tournament at the recent FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea, opened the scoring with a long-range drive on 61 minutes.

Belgian striker Origi sealed the win when he poked home from close range 11 minutes from the end.

Earlier, Leicester had progressed to the final by beating West Bromwich Albion 7-6 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in the same stadium.