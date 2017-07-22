Justin Bieber banned from China for ‘bad behaviour’

“IS it too late now to say sorry?”, Justin Bieber sings in one of his biggest hits to date.

When it comes to the Chinese authorities, it appears the answer may be “yes”.

The Canadian pop idol has been banned from touring in the People’s Republic after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture labelled him “badly behaved” and “controversial”, and claimed the action was a move to “purify” the Chinese arts scene.

The Bureau made the statement in response to a fan of Bieber questioning why the 23-year-old had not visited the country in several years despite him scheduling tour dates in neighbouring Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines on the Asian leg of his latest world tour.

According to The Telegraph, the response stated:

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer. In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers.”

The statement went on to call for the artist to “mature” and that they hope he can improve his on-stage and off-stage antics to become a “singer beloved by the public.”

Bieber has had an often turbulent few years with his more bombastic behaviour garnering headlines and earning him a reputation as a bit of a spoilt brat.

@HistoryInPix just like this makes me angry @justinbieber carried up Great Wall of China. pic.twitter.com/N9cdWnt4mL — Matthew Cromwell (@ShotokanKarateT) August 22, 2016

On his last visit to the country, Beiber was filmed being carried along the Great Wall of China by two of his bodyguards, drawing scathing mockery from netizens the world over and attracting the ire of the Chinese people.

He has also had a number of public transgressions and run ins with the law in the US, including an arrest for drunk driving and a strange incident in which he urinated in a janitor’s bucket and yelled “F*** Bill Clinton!” at a portrait of the former president.

Bieber joins an illustrious group of fellow artists who have found themselves banished from the Communist nation. Both Maroon 5 and Oasis were both barred following expressions of solidarity with the Free Tibet movement.

Lady Gaga was banned twice, once in 2011 for so-called “vulgar lyrics” before the ban was lifted in 2014 only to be reinstated less than two years later after she met with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.