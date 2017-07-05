Japan: Who is new Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike?

TOKYO Governor Yuriko Koike’s Tokyo Citizens First party is expected to gain influence and power in Japanese politics after her party dealt a smarting blow to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the recent polls.

On Sunday, the results of Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election were described as a stinging rebuke for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s 4-1/2-year-old administration, sending the LDP on a quest to regain public trust.

Koike, who was previously Tokyo governor under the LDP, quit the ruling party in June to run in her own political group.

She came back in full force in the recent Tokyo polls and her party, along with the Komeito, took 79 seats in the 127-member chamber, while the LDP won a mere 23 seats.

It was the LDP’s worst-ever performance in a Tokyo poll.

SEE ALSO: Japan: PM Abe works to regain public trust after defeat in Tokyo poll

Observers believe the results will serve as a benchmark for national elections and that this week’s results reflect the public’s perception Abe’s administration was “getting slack”.

In this video, Asian Correspondent explores some factors behind the person whose election could represent a major turning point for Japan’s politics.