Indonesia: Cops to question Jokowi’s son over blasphemy allegations

INDONESIAN police on Thursday says it is planning to question President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s youngest son over allegations of blasphemy and hate speech.

The Associated Press quoted police spokesman Argo Yuwono as saying the authorities had received a complaint about a video featuring 22-year-old Kaesang Pangarep uploaded on YouTube in May.

Stretching nearly three minutes, the video entitled “Ask Daddy for a Project” allegedly featured Kaesang, a regular video blogger, making criticisms on the state of cronyism and nepotism, in a jab directed at children of politicians who sought business favours.

In the video, Kaesang was said to have taken a swipe at Indonesians who supported the idea of denying funeral rites for those who voted for non-Muslim leaders.

The video also included footage of children demonstrating against former Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, who was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted under the country’s controversial blasphemy laws.

Ahok, who is from Indonesia’s Christian minority community, was sent to prison in May after months of protests by hardline religious groups in the Muslim-majority country.

At the time of writing, Kaesang is in Germany with his father who is attending the G20 summit in Hamburg.

According to the Jakarta Post on Wednesday, a Bekasi resident named Muhammad Hidayat had reported the video, alleging the president’s son had humiliated villagers by calling them “countrified” over their seemingly intolerant values.

National Police chief Gen Tito Karnavian said the police were verifying whether the individual in the video was indeed Kaesang.

“I do not know. However, in the report the name Kaesang is written without specifying who he is,” Tito was quoted as saying.