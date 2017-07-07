Indonesia: Cops question Trump’s business partner over alleged threats

POLICE in Jakarta on Friday hauled up US President Donald Trump’s Indonesian business partner-cum-politician for questioning over alleged threats against a public prosecutor in early 2016.

According to the The Jakarta Post, a spokesman said Hary Tanoesoedibjo, better known as Tanoe, was summoned by police as as suspect in the case after an investigation order was issued against the media and property mogul.

“A notification letter dated June 15 has been issued, which allows an investigation into him as a suspect,” National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Rikwanto was quoted as saying.

The head of the Attorney-General’s Office’s sub-directorate for special crimes, Yulianto — who only goes by one name — had filed a report against the billionaire alleging the latter had sent threats to him via text messages early last year.

Yulianto claimed the threats were believed to be connected to a graft case involving telecommunications company Mobile-8 Telecom, which Hary once owned.

SEE ALSO: Trump’s Indonesian business partner hit with travel ban over threatening text messages

Rikwanto said police have charged Hary with violating an article under the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law 2016, which carries a four-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of IDR750 million (US$56,000) upon conviction.

According to the Associated Press (via South China Morning Post), the 51-year-old billionaire is barred from leaving Indonesia from June 22 to July 12. The travel ban could be extended at police request.

Tanoe’s lawyer denied Taneo committed any offence and claims the charges were politically motivated.

The tycoon, who in the 2014 election ran as a candidate for vice president, founded his own a political party in 2015.

SEE ALSO: Donald Trump’s business partner says eyeing Indonesian presidency

Earlier this year, Tanoe said he would decide before the end of next year whether to run in the 2019 presidential election.

Tanoe had also described Trump’s victory as inspiring for candidates with little political experience and attended Trump’s inauguration in Washington in January.

His company is currently building two luxury resorts in the island of Bali and in West Java, which would be managed by Trump Hotel Collection.

In an interview with Reuters ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Tanoe dismissed concerns by ethics officials that Trump’s overseas business deals might be vulnerable to conflicts of interest.