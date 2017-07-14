Hong Kong: Tributes pour in for Liu Xiaobo, but coverage in China censored

6 Social Buzz

AS tributes pour in from around the world in the wake of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo’s death, coverage of his death has been largely silenced in mainland China.

Local media reports on the activist’s passing have been scant. According to the BBC, Xinhua and CCTV had issued statements on their English sites, however, they were brief.

Meanwhile, users of Weibo – China’s version of Twitter – have found references to Liu’s name and phrases linked to him blocked on the platform.

Liu, who died on Thursday of multiple organ failures, was being treated in a hospital in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang. He was admitted in June after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer.

The Chinese government has come under scrutiny for rejecting Liu’s request to seek palliative care abroad. Beijing, however, rejects international criticism for denying the request. It insists the case is an internal affair.