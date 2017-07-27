Global players’ union eager to help protect rights of footballers in China amid debt concerns

The global footballers' union, FIFPro is eager to offer assistance to players in China amid growing concerns over clubs' debts. Source: @FIFPro

GLOBAL players’ union FIFPro has expressed a desire to help protect the rights of footballers in China after the country’s FA told clubs to sort out their finances.

Eighteen clubs – including 13 in the Chinese Super League, four from the second tier and one from the third – risk being denied the opportunity to compete in 2018.

They were named in a letter sent by the Chinese Football Association, claiming all 18 had debts outstanding that could see them denied entry into next year’s competitions.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had already stated that clubs have until August 31 to clear all outstanding payments or face exclusion from next year’s Asian Champions League.

In a statement, FIFPro said: “In light of China’s strong commitment to developing football, FIFPro would like to work with local authorities, the AFC, FIFA, and other relevant stakeholders, to help China achieve the highest possible standards of football governance.

“Media reports this week revealed several Chinese Super League clubs are falling behind on payments, and FIFPro wishes to ensure that affected players have somewhere to turn to for help, if needed.”

Chinese clubs have spent significant sums on transfer fees and wages to lure some of the biggest names in world football, as the country aims to turn itself into a leading power in the sport.

But while Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Ezequiel Lavezzi are among those who command huge salaries, there are concerns about the financial stability at some clubs.

FIFPro added: “Players in China do not have the benefit of a local players’ association to protect their interests.

“In time, the establishment of an association which protects the players and ensures their voices are represented in administering the sport would be beneficial to further enhance China’s plan to become a global football powerhouse.”

There may be significant stumbling blocks to FIFPro’s ambitions, not least that Chinese workers do not have the right to join or form trade unions of their own choice.

There is only one lawful trade union in the country, the government controlled All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU). – Reuters