Japan: New images likely show melted nuclear fuel under Fukushima waters

TOKYO Electric Power Company (Tepco) has released new images they believe likely to show melted nuclear fuel inside Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant, which was destroyed during the 2011 tsunami.

According to The Guardian, Tepco says an underwater robot it sent into the submerged nuclear reactor found solidified lava-like rocks and lumps in layers underneath the Unit 3 reactor on Friday. The three-day investigation of the reactor ended on Saturday.

The debris still needs to be analysed, but if confirmed, it could mark the first discovery of fuel that melted the triple reactor meltdown. It will also help Tepco come up with a way to remove the highly-radioactive material.

Only specially-designed robots can examine the reactor as there is high radioactivity there.

