Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo due to visit Singapore on Friday

Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is due to visit Singapore on Friday.

JULY is traditionally the month when Europe’s big football stars visit Asia – and there are none bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal and Real Madrid superstar is due to be in Singapore on Friday to sign a major endorsement deal.

While visits to Asia during the pre-season are usually reserved for teams, looking to sharpen up before the season (and sell the occasional replica jersey), Ronaldo is travelling as an individual.

Indeed, his Real Madrid team-mates are in the US, preparing for Sunday’s opening pre-season match against Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United in California.

But, having been granted additional leave following the Confederations Cup in Russia, the 32-year-old is taking the opportunity to visit Singapore on a business trip.

His visit was announced by Mint Media, the group that owns Ronaldo’s global image rights.

Mint Media, which is owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, has not confirmed what endorsement its star client will be signing while in Asia.

In a brief statement, Mint Media confirmed Ronaldo will be in Singapore for one day to sign the deal and attend dinner with Lim. He is then scheduled to travel to China.