Diving: Pandelela Rinong keeps flying flag for Malaysia in global arena

Pandelela and Cheong celebrate their bronze medals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Source: Reuters/Michael Dalder

59 Social Buzz

PANDELELA RINONG continues to fly the flag for Malaysia following her bronze medal at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 24-year-old diver followed up her silver medal at last year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as she and Cheong Jun Hoong took bronze in the women’s synchronised 10m platform.

In 2012, Rinong became the first female Malaysian athlete to win an Olympic medal – and the first Malaysian athlete in any sport other than badminton to do so.

SEE ALSO: Formula One: Petronas extends sponsorship of Mercedes

She and partner Cheong backed up their impressive performance from Rio with another podium-worthy display in Hungary, finishing third behind the gold-medal-winning Chinese pair of Ren Qian and Si Yajie, and North Korean duo Kim Mi-rae and Kim Kuk-hyang.

Pandelela has now won four World Championship medals to go alongside her two Olympic medals.

A six-time gold medallist at the Southeast Asian Games, she will be expected to add to her tally on home soil when Kuala Lumpur hosts the 29th SEA Games next month.

Asian divers have enjoyed great success in Budapest this week, which bodes well for the next two World Aquatics Championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea in 2019, and Fukuoka, Japan in 2021.