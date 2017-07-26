Denying husbands sex, nagging a form of ’emotional’ abuse, says M’sian MP

(File) Women in hijabs queue for food on the street in Kuala Lumpur. Pic: Peter Rowley / Flickr

A MALAYSIAN lawmaker said women who denied sex with their husbands were engaging in a form of “emotional and psychological” abuse, courting controversy amid a parliamentary debate to curb domestic violence in the Muslim-majority nation.

According to The Star, Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh, who represents the Setiu parliamentary constituency in the state of Terengganu on the east coast, made this remark while debating amendments to the Domestic Violence Act (Amendments) 2017 Bill on Wednesday.

“Men are generally physically stronger than women, so they are subjected to ’emotional and psychological’ abuse from a wife who denies her husband his conjugal rights and even one who constantly nags,” he said during the debate in the Dewan Rakyat, the lower house of parliament.

Another form of “abuse”, the MP said, is when a man’s wife denies the husband permission to marry another woman.

“Some want to marry more than one but they need to get permission from their wives who disagree and ended up being nagged,” said Che Mohamed, who a member of the ruling Barisan Nasional (National Front) coalition.

Malaysia’s Islamic law allows for men to marry up to four wives, although polygamy in the country is not widely practiced.

Responding to the MP’s remarks, which drew laughter from the floor, another lawmaker Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali quipped on the matter, asking where husbands could lodge the complaints if they were victims of the “abuse”.

On Monday, Rohani Abdul Karim, the country’s Women, Family and Community Development Minister said the ministry had recorded more than 4,000 cases of men being victims of domestic violence.

She said between 2014 and 2016, the country recorded a total of 15,617 domestic violence cases, of which 74 percent of the victims were women, while the remaining number were men.

Among others, amendments to the Bill include an emergency protection order (EPO) which allows social welfare officers to grant survivors immediate protection against abusers within 24 hours, without having to make a police report or go to court, according to The Star.

In April, another lawmaker sparked public outrage for saying there was nothing wrong with allowing rapists to marry their victims and that girls as young as nine were ready for marriage.

Shabudin Yahaya, a politician and former Syariah court judge from the ruling coalition, said such marriages could “remedy” an increasing number of social problems.

The lawmaker from the northern state of Penang reportedly issued the remarks during debates on the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017 in Parliament and after several opposition lawmakers suggested amending it to include child marriage as an offence.

Shabudin pointed out that in some cases, families of young brides-to-be consented to them marrying their partners. He also said some young girls appear older than their actual ages.