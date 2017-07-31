China: President Xi urges world’s largest military to become elite force

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at the Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, on July 30, 2017. Source: Xinhua

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has called upon the Chinese army to turn itself into an elite force during a massive military demonstration to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Xi oversaw a parade in a remote location in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region, inspecting from the back of a jeep. The PLA is the world’s largest army and is currently going an ambitious modernisation programme to cut troop numbers and boost use of technology.

Xi, who oversees the PLA in his role as head of the powerful Central Military Commission, repeatedly shouted, “Hello comrades!” and “Comrades, you are working hard!” into four microphones fixed atop his motorcade as martial music blared in the background.

The troops bellowed back: “Serve the people!”, “Follow the Party!”, “Fight to win!” and “Forge exemplary conduct!”.

“Today, we are closer to the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than any other time in history, and we need to build a strong people’s military more than any other time in history,” Xi told the assembled troops in a short speech that did not yield any new policy announcements.

Xi said the military must “unswervingly” back the ruling Communist Party.

He said:

“Always listen to and follow the party’s orders, and march to wherever the party points.”

It was the first time China has marked Army Day, which formally falls on Aug 1, with a military parade since the Communist revolution in 1949, state news agency Xinhua said.

It was also the first time Xi had personally reviewed troops in the field in that manner, reported Xinhua.

Additional reporting by Reuters