Chelsea send Kenedy home following offensive posts he made in China

CHELSEA manager Antonio Conte has confirmed the club sent midfielder Kenedy home from their tour of Asia following offensive social media posts he made while in China.

The English champions apologised on Sunday after the 21-year-old Brazilian posted messages on his Instagram account they said had “hurt the feelings of the people of China”.

One of the posts was a picture of a security guard asleep which was tagged with: “Wake up China. You idiot.” Another carried an expletive in Portuguese.

Fans in China accused Kenedy of xenophobia and racism, leading to an apology from the player after Chelsea’s 3-0 win over London rivals Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Beijing on Saturday.

He quickly deleted the posts but was booed during Saturday’s game at the Bird’s Nest stadium.

Chelsea were beaten 3-2 by Bayern Munich in Singapore on Tuesday, falling 3-0 down to a goal from Rafinha and two from Thomas Mueller.

They finished strongly, with Marcos Alonso and Michy Batshuayi scoring but could have few results about the outcome of the match.

On Kenedy being sent home to London, Conte said: “It is a pity because the player was sorry about the situation, which was also a difficult one for the club.

“So we made the decision (to send him home) and the player understood his mistake, he’s sorry for what happened and now we must go on.”

Chelsea conclude their tour with a match against Inter Milan in Singapore on Saturday. – Reuters.