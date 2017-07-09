Cardinal Pell spotted in Singapore ahead of Melbourne court appearance

(File) Australian Cardinal George Pell leaves at the end of a meeting with the victims of sex abuse, at the Quirinale hotel in Rome, Italy, March 3, 2016. Source: Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

CARDINAL George Pell is in Singapore for a short break before his court appearance this month-end in Melbourne, Australia, where he has been charged with historical sex crimes.

A video obtained by 9News shows the 76-year-old looking relaxed in casual attire as he sits with a friend outside an ice cream shop in the island state.

The tourist who was shooting the video is later heard telling Pell that his mother wanted to know if he was innocent.

In his response, Pell said: “Tell her that I am”.

In its article on the matter on Saturday, 9News said the video was taken earlier in the day.

According to Sky News, it was the first time Pell was seen outside of Rome since charges were laid on him. The cardinal is currently on leave of absence from his duties in the Vatican so he can defend himself in court where he is accused of sexual offences committed from the 1970s to 1990s.

The Australia-born Pell is due to appear in a Melbourne court on July 26 to face the charges, which he has continued to insist he is innocent of.

At a press conference in Rome late last month, Pell said he was looking forward to “finally” having his day in court to fight the “false” charges, which he said were the result of a two-year investigation fraught with problems like media leaks and “relentless character assassination”.

“The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks published by ABC News.

“News of these charges strengthens my resolve. And court proceedings now offer me an opportunity to clear my name and then return here back to Rome to work.”

Shortly after Pell’s press conference, the Holy See issued a statement expressing regret at the news of the charges filed against the Vatican treasurer.

It sang praises for Pell’s honesty and work for the Vatican economy, and urged all parties to remember that the Cardinal himself has openly condemned sexual abuse against minors.

“He has cooperated in the past with Australian authorities, for example, in his depositions before the royal commission, has supported the pontifical commission for the protection of minors, and finally – as a diocese and bishop in Australia – has introduced systems and procedures both for the protection of minors and to provide assistance to victims of abuse,” the Holy See said.

Church sexual abuse broke into the open in 2002 when it was discovered that US bishops in the Boston area moved abusers from parish to parish instead of defrocking them. Similar scandals have since been discovered around the world.

Pell was a priest in rural Victoria in the 1970s and 1980s before he became archbishop of Melbourne in 1996 and archbishop of Sydney in 2001. He took the Vatican role in 2014.

In October last year, Australian police said they interviewed Pell in Rome in relation to allegations of sexual assault.

Pell’s office confirmed at that time that he participated in the interview and said he rejected “all and every allegation of sexual abuse”.

Pell told an Australian government inquiry into institutional child abuse that the Church had made “enormous mistakes” and “catastrophic” choices by refusing to believe abused children, shuffling abusive priests from parish to parish and over-relying on counselling of priests to solve the problem.

Australia’s Catholic Church has paid AUD276 million (US$213 million) in compensation to thousands of child abuse victims since 1980, the government inquiry heard in 2016 — the first time the total compensation paid by the church’s schools, orphanages and residences has been revealed.

Additional reporting by Reuters