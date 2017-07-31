Calvin Abueva finally shows up as Philippines train with complete FIBA Asia Cup squad for first time

Philippines forward Calvin Abueva averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds at the Southeast Asian Basketball Championships in May. Source: FIBA

PHILIPPINES have finally trained with their full FIBA Asia Cup squad after Calvin Abueva showed up for practice.

The 29-year-old forward was given an ultimatum by coach Chot Reyes, who vowed on Sunday to cut him from the squad for Lebanon if he failed to report today.

But Abueva has now appeared at practice, completing Reyes’ 12-man line-up for the tournament which kicks off on August 8.

The energetic Alaska Aces forward, who averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds at the Southeast Asian Basketball Championships in May, has given Gilas a lift by reporting for duty.

Alex Compton, Abueva’s coach with the Aces, said the player had been attending to “personal matters” of a family nature. Abueva missed the first four practice sessions for the FIBA Asia Cup squad.

Don't worry guys! I'm back. I'm finally back 💪🇵🇭 #LabanPilipinas — Calvin Abueva (@8AbuevaCalvin) July 31, 2017

Reyes now has his full squad available for practice. The entire line up of Abueva, Jayson Castro, June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood, Christian Standhardinger, Terrence Romeo, Roger Pogoy, Raymond Almazan, Matthew Wright, Carl Bryan Cruz, Japeth Aguilar and Jio Jalalon trained together on Monday.

Also in attendance were a number of players from the Philippines squad for the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur: Rayray Parks, Kobe Paras, Von Pessumal, Mike Tolomia, Raymar Jose, Almond Vosotros and Kiefer Ravena.

Gilas, who are without stay-away naturalised player Andray Blatche, open their FIBA Asia Cup campaign against China on August 9.