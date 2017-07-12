Burma: Villagers allegedly ‘trapped’ during land grab operation for Thilawa project

Some 39 families in Thilawa SEZ are 'trapped' by a heavy police presence, says a rights group. Source: ERI

LOCAL police and Thilawa town officials have erected a wall around the homes of 39 families in the port town, purportedly as part of an “aggressive” land confiscation operation for the Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project, a rights group claimed on Wednesday.

According to the Washington-based Earth Rights International (ERI), local administrators came with 150 policemen, prisoner trucks and the Fire Department last month to construct the wall across land the families are said to still own. The villagers, intimidated by the sheer size of the delegation of enforcers, did not dare protest the construction.

The wall, however, effectively cuts these families off from their surrounding areas.

The group said the families, whose livelihoods depend heavily on farming, are “trapped” as they are fenced. The wall reportedly prevents them from cultivating the land they traditionally use for farming, even as farming season approaches.

SEE ALSO: Burma: Coal plan sparks ire as govt struggles to keep lights on

A local farmer, whose land was affected, told the ERI the authorities had ignored the rights of the residents and subjected them to subhuman conditions.

“The way this happened, with no agreement, with so many police to intimidate us, it’s just not right,” he said in a statement released by ERI.

The villagers also claim their grouses have fallen on deaf ears as they have repeatedly attempted to contact the Yangon Region’s Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein, who has refused to meet them since the clampdown on June 10.

On July 3, the 39 families also sent a letter to the National Human Rights Commission requesting an investigation into the land confiscation operation.

Aggressive Land Confiscation in Thilawa Area # Myanmar # Thilawa # Land Confiscation # SEZ # Farmers Posted by Thilawa Watch on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Local community-based organisation Thilawa Social Development Group (TSDG), which is working with the villagers in resisting the land grab, said these events reflected a broader disregard for land rights in the Thilawa area.

“This should not be happening in the name of ‘development’,” TSDG representative Phyo Wai said.

“If it is causing this much harm to the local communities, it is wrong.”

Launched in September 2015, the SEZ is a US$3.28 billion industrial project on 2,500ha (6,200 acres) of land that is being developed as a joint initiative between the governments of Burma and Japan, and some private consortia.

Villagers impacted by the economic zone have voiced concerns internationally that developers and governments have not respected their land rights, according to the ERI.

Last September, their representatives flew to Tokyo to meet the investors of the zone to renegotiate their relocation, which they say was substandard.

SEE ALSO: Burma must ‘fully cooperate’ in UN inquiry on crimes against Rohingya – US

TSDG leader U Mya Hlaing said the land confiscation violated a recent Burmese presidential directive.

“Under the presidential decree, there is supposed to be no land confiscation until land disputes are settled,” Hlaing said.

“Instead of protecting us, the government is perpetuating the problem.”