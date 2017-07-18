Basketball: Unbeaten South Korea to face Lithuania on fourth day in Taiwan

SOUTH KOREA is one of only two teams still unbeaten after three days of basketball’s William Jones Cup in Taiwan.
Canada is the other team yet to have lost a game in the 10-team international event, which is being staged for the 39th time.
Having opened the tournament with victories over Chinese Taipei White and India, South Korea defeated Iran 88-78 in its third match, with Lee Jung-hyun and Kim Sun-hyung each scoring 16 points.
South Korea, last year’s runners-up in the tournament, faces Lithuania on Tuesday, while other matches of interest include Philippines’ clash with Japan.
Gilas Pilipinas is enjoying a resurgence in the competition, having claimed back-to-back wins over the hosts’ two teams – Chinese Taipei Blue and White – since their opening-day defeat against Team Canada 150.
The Philippines team, inspired by 14 points and 14 rebounds by Mike Myers and 21 points off the bench by Matthew Wright, were 93-82 winners on Monday and will be favoured to beat Japan U24 on Tuesday.
The Japan team is one of three – along with India and Chinese Taipei White – yet to record a victory in the tournament, currently being played at the Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall.