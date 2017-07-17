Australian foreign minister praised online for swipe at Trump

'I'd be taken aback', responds Bishop to a question regarding Trump's comments to Brigitte Macron. Source: Youtube/ABC News

AUSTRALIA’S Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has gained the praise of netizens after she was seen to take a jab at United States President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Appearing on the Insiders programme on Australia’s national broadcaster ABC on Sunday, Bishop was asked by host Barrie Cassidy about how she would respond if Trump commented on her physique, as he had done to French first lady Brigitte Macron.

“Trump was in Paris this week, he met the French president’s wife Brigitte Macron and he said: “You’re in such good shape, such good physical shape. Beautiful.” If he said that to you, would you be flattered or offended?” Cassidy asked.

“I’d be taken aback, I think,” responded Bishop. “It’s a rather interesting comment to make. I wonder if she could say the same of him.”

Trump told France's first lady, “You're in such good shape.” ! Australia's foreign minister: “I wonder if she could say the same of him.” pic.twitter.com/EZ4r3MWLw1 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 16, 2017

American netizens responded with glee to NBC News Senior News Editor Brad Jaffy’s reposted video of the minister’s so called “burn” on Trump.

HELL NAW ma'am #SheCouldNeverSay!

THIS is A body of#GROSSNeglect! Most women would agree👌‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/JnlgcvHTU7 — It's Tyson & Clover (@TysonClover) July 16, 2017

The Insiders programme previously drew international attention for criticism of Trump after a video of ABC Political Editor Chris Uhlmann analysing the president’s apparent isolation at the G20 Summit in Hamburg went viral.

In what numerous media outlets deemed a “take down”, Uhlmann said of Trump “he has no desire and no capacity to lead the world … on the Paris Climate Accords the US was left isolated and friendless.”

“He was an uneasy, lonely, awkward figure at this gathering, and you got the strong sense some of the leaders are trying to find the best way to work around him.”

“Aussies [sic] getting a reputation for saying it like it is,” responded one Twitter user on Sunday. “Love those Australians!” said another.

Bishop was not the only one to publicly respond to Trump’s comments in Paris. American sportswear giant Reebok on Friday Tweeted a mock guide: when is it appropriate to say, “you’re in such good shape … beautiful.”

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape…beautiful,"… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

Relations between historically close allies Australia and the US have been somewhat fraught since Trump entered the White House in January.

Trump reportedly hung up prematurely on the Australia;s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during his first phone call as president, describing it as the “worst so far.”

The president was angered by an agreement signed under former US president Barack Obama, whereby 1,250 refugees from Australia’s offshore detention centres will be resettled in the US.

Speaking on Sunday, Bishop also said the US would “adhere to the agreement” to resettle refugees from Australia’s immigration detention centre on Nauru, a move previously deemed “dumb” by Trump.